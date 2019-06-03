CONCONULLY - ATV enthusiasts will roar into town June 6-9 for the third annual Conconully ATV/UTV Jamboree.
North Central Washington ATV Club and Conconully Chamber of Commerce are hosting the event.
Registration begins from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Conconully Community Hall, 219 N. Main St. Registration continues from 8-10 a.m. Friday in the same location.
Guided rides leaving at 10:30 a.m. Friday and a bucket run starts at 9 a.m., with rigs leaving all day. Individuals may sign up for various guided rides, which will be classified by degree of difficulty.
The bucket run will take riders on a pre-mapped route on which envelopes from buckets are collected at various pre-determined locations and returned, unopened, to the registration area. Each envelope contains a playing card; the best poker hands will receive prizes.
Envelopes must be turned in by 5 p.m. Awards will be given at 5:30 p.m.
The vendor area will be open during the afternoon to offer new vehicles and accessories.
A show-and-shine event is set for 7 p.m. Main Street will be closed during the display.
On Saturday, another scavenger hunt starts at 9 a.m., with items due by 5 p.m. Riders are on their own to visit listed points of interest and collect selected items to be returned to the registration area. Points will be awarded to each site; prizes will be given.
A swap meet runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; vendors will be open during the same hours.
Guided tours will leave at 10 a.m.
An obstacle course will be open from 5-7 p.m. in the Conconully hall parking lot. A live band is scheduled to play from 7-11 p.m. on Main Street.
Riders are on their own on Sunday.
A fee will be charged for registration, which includes entry to the bucket run, scavenger hunt, swap meet and obstacle course; a map packet with GPS points listed; guided or unguided trail riding; safety classes and demonstrations, and a T-shirt.
