WENATCHEE - NCW Libraries and Wenatchee Valley College will host bestselling author Tommy Orange on Thursday, Nov. 12, for a virtual author talk as part of the NCW Virtual Reads author series.
Orange wrote “There There,: a multi-generational, relentlessly paced story about the lives of urban Native Americans, said the library-college preview for the 4 p.m. event.
“‘There There’ shows us violence and recovery, hope and loss, identity and power, dislocation and communion, and the beauty and despair woven into the history of a nation and its people,” said the announcement.
The book won the PEN/Hemingway Award, National Book Critics Circle John Leonard Prize, Center for Fiction First Novel Prize and the American Book Award. It was shortlisted for the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction, the Dayton Literary Peace Prize and was a Pulitzer Prize finalist.
Orange is an enrolled member of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma, and was born and raised in Oakland, Calif.
Through NCW Virtual Reads, NCW Libraries hopes to bring communities together through reading the same book and hosting author events that spark conversations, curiosity and learning, said the announcement.
All NCW Virtual Reads events are free and open to the public. Events are through the Zoom digital meeting platform.
During each event, attendees will hear from the author and then have an opportunity to submit questions for the author to answer live. Registration is at www.ncwlibraries.org.
“There There” is available in eBook and eAudiobook formats through NCW Libraries’ digital library collection, Overdrive. More information is at www.ncwlibraries.org/ebooks.
Print and audio book formats are available at NCW Libraries locations.
Future NCW Virtual Reads authors include Madeline Miller, Lisa Wingate, Kate Quinn and Imbolo Mbue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.