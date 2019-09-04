OKANOGAN – Registration for Awana at Okanogan Valley Alliance Church will be tonight, Sept. 4.
Awana is short for Approved Workmen Are Not Ashamed. The club is for children age 3 through eighth grade.
Registration runs from 6-7:30 pm. At the church, 111 John St., Okanogan.
The group’s first meeting is Sept. 11; meetings are at 6 p.m. Wednesday for those age 3 through sixth grade and 6 p.m. Sundays for sixth- through eighth-graders.
Meetings include games, singing, praying, memorizing Scripture, devotion time and awards.
