WENATCHEE - National Book Award-winning author Robin Benway will spend a week in north central Washington this month visiting eight schools and headlining two community speaking events.
Oroville Junior-Senior High School and Curlew High School are among the schools Benway will visit Oct. 21-24, said an announcement from the North Central Regional Library.
She will speak at two free community events. The first is set for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Omak Performing Arts Center, 14 S. Cedar St., and the second for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at the library distribution center, 16 N. Columbia St., Wenatchee.
Every year, North Central Regional Library hosts an author of young adult literature for a week-long residency.
“We select a thought-provoking book and author from staff, teen and teacher suggestions, provide schools with copies of the book, and craft a tour schedule that reaches all parts of our region,” said Jessica Lynch, teen services manager for the library system.
“These author visits offer students a unique chance to meet an acclaimed author, hear their stories and ask them questions,” she said. “The books we select ask students to reach outside of their own experiences. This exercise in empathy generates great discussions in our schools and communities each year.”
Benway won the National Book Award for Young People’s Literature in 2017 for her book “Far From the Tree,” which tells the story of three biologically related teen-aged siblings who become part of each other’s lives.
In choosing it for the National Book Award, the judges said, “‘Far From the Tree’ is a poignant story of three young people discovering the complicated ways that families love. Grace, Maya and Joaquin’s quest to bond as they search for their biological mother resonates across the many definitions of family.
“In Benway’s able hands, readers feast on a big-hearted and uplifting story about growing up, daring to count on others and, most importantly, having the courage to reveal and embrace our own imperfections.”
It was named one of the best books of the year by The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, NPR, PBS, Entertainment Weekly and the Boston Globe.
