OKANOGAN - Okanogan High School Key Club is offering a by-donation babysitting service Friday evening to raise money for Thirst Project.
Parents can drop off and pick up their children Valentine’s Day evening between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. at Virginia Grainger Elementary School, 1118 S. Fifth Ave.
“Responsible high schoolers will play with your children and keep them safe and active with lots of fun activities,” said club adviser Dennis O’Connor.
Thirst Project drills deep bore hole wells to provide safe, clean drinking water in 13 third-world countries around the world. Eighty-eight percent of all disease in the world is caused by lack of access to safe, clean water, according to Key Club’s announcement.
Waterborne diseases kill more children every year than AIDS, malaria and all world violence combined, said the group.
The club is accepting donations from anyone who would like to help.
More information is available from O’Connor, 509-422-3770 Ext. 3667.
