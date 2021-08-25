OLYMPIA – The state Department of Health reminds parents and guardians that vaccinations for a variety of childhood diseases still are required for students.
The department recently updated the state’s childhood immunization rate data, which show that many school-aged children missed recommended vaccines in 2020.
Decreases in pre-teen vaccine rates are especially concerning, said the department. Figures are available on the department’s public dashboard and include 2020 rates by immunization type.
Immunization rates remained steady from 2019 to 2020 among toddlers, young children and teenagers. But 4- to 6-year-olds saw a slight drop in vaccination rates (around 2-3 percentage points), and there were significant drops in rates for 11- and 12-year-olds.
“I’m concerned about how many of our Washington kids are vulnerable to serious but preventable diseases,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Michele Roberts. “We need to get children caught up now on vaccines they missed. They are headed back to school soon, and flu activity often picks up in the fall, so let’s get them protected before they’re exposed.”
Some of the notable drops seen among the 11- and 12-year-olds were:
-An 11 percent decrease in Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, and whooping cough) vaccine, from 60.3 percent in 2019 to 49.2 percent in 2020. One dose of Tdap is required to enter seventh grade in Washington state.
-An 8.4 percent decrease in meningococcal vaccine, from 50.7 percent in 2019 to 42.3 percent in 2020.
-A 5.6 percent decrease in HPV vaccine, from 42 percent in 2019 to 36.4 percent in 2020. The HPV vaccine prevents several types of cancer and is more effective when given at the recommended age.
-A 6 percent decrease in the proportion receiving the 1:1:1 series (one dose of Tdap, one or more doses of meningococcal vaccine and one or more doses of HPV vaccine) from 39.4 percent in 2019 to 33.4 percent in 2020.
“August being National Immunization Awareness Month reminds us this is a great time of year to make that vaccine appointment with your child’s provider and get them caught up,” Roberts said. “Providers are taking many precautions to keep families safe during preventive visits.
“It’s also convenient to protect your older ones against COVID-19 since kids who are 12 and up can get the COVID-19 vaccine at the same time as the rest of their vaccines. Let’s get everyone back to school safely after the disruption of the last two school years knowing we’re protecting them from outbreaks of many diseases.”
Information on required immunizations can be found at www.doh.wa.gov/CommunityandEnvironment/Schools/Immunization.
