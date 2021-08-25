OLYMPIA – Students, teachers and others must wear masks in school buildings when classes start this fall, and staff members must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 18.
Gov. Jay Inslee, state Secretary of Health Dr. Umair A. Shah and Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal announced the vaccination requirement Aug. 18. Masking requirements were announced earlier.
Some school boards have written letters of protest to Inslee concerning the mask requirement. More than three dozen school districts statewide have sent letters protesting the mask mandate.
“The time to lift the mask requirement for K-12 students has arrived,” said an Aug. 12 letter from the Okanogan School Board to Inslee. “While we have no objections to allowing the optional use of masks, and support families who make this choice, the current constraints cause more harm than good for a variety of reasons.”
Now that Washington is fully open, “we feel it is more appropriate to allow us to make these decisions at the local level,” the letter continued.
According to the letter, mask wearing creates “significant engagement challenges” for English language learners and special education students; leads to headaches, dermatitis and infection, impaired verbal and non-verbal communication and blocked emotional signaling, and contributes to mental health issues.
The board noted vaccinations are readily available students age 12 and older and “COVID-19 does not pose a serious threat for children.”
But the Delta variant, currently the predominant strain of the virus in the United States, is more contagious than previous variants, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s also infecting more children.
The CDC also recommends masks be worn at school.
Okanogan County Public Health announced July 13 that the Delta variant had been confirmed in a county resident who was tested in late June.
According to Okanogan County Public Health figures, seven of the 19 COVID cases reported Aug. 19 were in those ages zero to 19, with a cumulative case count of 580 of the county’s 3,071 cases to date. The numbers do not include a breakdown beyond zero to 19, nor do they specify which variants are involved.
For the county as a whole, the Okanogan ZIP code has the second-lowest vaccination rate in the county, at 35.39 percent. Malott, part of the Okanogan district, is at 54.49 percent.
Wauconda has the lowest rate, at 35.31 percent.
County-wide, the figures include 3,200 H-2A seasonal workers who have been vaccinated but do not include vaccinations administered by Indian Health Service.
According to Reykdal’s office, between June and July, children in Washington experienced a 65-80 percent increase of COVID-19. The increase was highest for those who aren’t yet eligible to receive the vaccine – ages 4-10 – at 79 percent, followed by 66 percent increases for those 15-19 and 59 percent for those 11-14.
On Aug. 18, a group marched in front of the Omak School District office in protest of the mask mandate.
“My understanding is that (Aug. 18) was a day of protesting mask wearing across the state,” said Omak Superintendent Michael Porter. “It sounds like Omak School District was the only district in the Okanogan Valley that had anyone demonstrating in person. The group exercised their First Amendment rights to assemble peaceably, and they spent a few hours doing so without any issues.”
The Omak Police Department did receive a call about the protesters blocking the school entrance.
On the topic of vaccinations, on Aug. 18 Inslee announced that kindergarten through 12th grade educators, school staff, coaches, bus drivers, school volunteers and others working in school facilities will have until Oct. 18 to be fully vaccinated as a condition of employment.
The requirement includes public, private and charter schools, and comes as schools across the state prepare to return for the 2021–2022 school year amid rapidly increasing case and hospitalization numbers, his office noted. The vaccination requirement does not impact students, regardless of age.
“It has been a long pandemic, and our students and teachers have borne their own unique burdens throughout,” Inslee said. “This virus is increasingly impacting young people, and those under the age of 12 still can’t get the vaccine for themselves.
“We won’t gamble with the health of our children, our educators and school staff, nor the health of the communities they serve.”
“As our school buildings reopen this fall for in-person learning, vaccination of our school employees will be a key mitigation measure to protect the health and safety of our students, staff, and families,” said Reykdal. “Our ability to maintain continued in-person learning without major COVID-related disruptions will depend on low virus transmission within our schools. I appreciate the governor’s leadership in taking this important step in the fight against the spread of this virus.”
Reykdal recommended the vaccination requirement.
As with state employees and private health care workers, there will be no test-out option, according to Inslee. Workers can seek a medical or religious exemption.
Omak’s Porter said he’s been contacted by a few staff members concerned about the vaccination mandate. Some set up meetings with Porter, but he said most appear to be waiting to see what the exemptions will look like.
Porter sent a letter to his staff outlining the vaccination mandate and stressing that the district does not have control over the matter.
“All school districts are legally required to follow the governor’s directives and state law,” the letter said.
Employees must provide proof of vaccination; information will be a confidential record, according to a state FAQ sheet.
“Vaccination is a condition of employment in the proclamation,” said Porter’s letter. Those who do not provide proof of vaccination or obtain a medical or religious exemption by Oct. 18 “will be separated from employment via non-disciplinary dismissal due to no longer meeting the qualifications of your position.”
Oroville School District sent a letter to Inslee complaining about the vaccination mandate. The Aug. 19 letter said the district did not lose any days of school because of COVID since Inslee’s initial school closure in March 2020, and has had no outbreaks and no teacher-to-student or student-to-student transmissions.
“The recent trend of mandates coming from you and state agencies are beginning to raise concern, all seeming by coherent design to envelop communities into compliance threat of punishment if they do not comply,” said the Oroville board.
When vaccinations were first available, educators were not among those with first priority but still remained on the job, the district noted.
“Our dedicated educator community proved itself to be effectively managing COVID spread on the frontlines without access to the vaccination, and now today these same educators face the threat of unemployment if they are unvaccinated,” said the Oroville letter. “This policy contradiction raises many concerns. Additionally, we reject the notion made during your recent vaccination mandate announcements that ‘Delta is not Alpha’ as a rationale for now mandating vaccinations.”
The letter suggested that instead of developing mandates “that appear as despotism” Inslee should celebrate districts that have been exemplar, educators who have kept transmissions at zero and who have kept their schools open. The letter seeks local control and lifting of the mandates.
Inslee’s vaccine requirement extends to employees in Washington’s higher education institutions, and for most child care and early learning providers who serve children from multiple households. He and Reykdal said funding will be withheld from districts that do not comply with the order.
“We do not believe the governor has the authority to enforce these mandates, but we are in uncharted territory as there does not appear to be case law that sets a precedent allowing the executive branch of government to dictate these requirements,” said a joint statement from 12th District Reps. Keith Goehner, R-Dryden, and Mike Steele, R-Chelan. “The governor’s actions have put our school districts in a very difficult position – terminate staff and lose state funding if they are out of compliance.”
The governor also announced expansion of the existing statewide mask mandate to include vaccinated individuals in indoor settings, as of Aug. 23.
The expansion comes after Washington recently broke the previous record for COVID hospitalizations set in December. Every county in the state currently falls within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention levels for substantial or high transmission, and each of the state’s 35 local health officers recently recommended all individuals wear masks indoors.
While not required, the Department of Health strongly recommends individuals also wear masks in crowded outdoor settings, such as outdoor concerts, fairs and farmers markets.
As of Aug. 19, Okanogan County had incidence rates (number of cases per 100,000 population per rolling 14-day period) of 625 for unvaccinated individuals, 104 for vaccinated individuals and 369 for total population. Nineteen new cases were reported Aug. 19, with 159 cases in the previous 14 days.
