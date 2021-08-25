OMAK – Youngsters begin heading back to school this week, with in-person classes back to being the norm and masks required indoors statewide for students, staff and visitors.
The Chronicle contacted all school districts serving Okanogan and Ferry counties for back-to-school information. Not all responded.
Brewster
First day: Aug. 25
School day: Information not provided
New staff/reassignments: Information not provided
Other: Sept. 3 teacher work day (no school for students)
Bridgeport
First day: Aug. 30 kindergarten to 12th grade; Sept. 8 preschool
School day: High school and middle school 8 a.m. to 2:55 p.m.; elementary 8 a.m. to 2:50 p.m.
New staff/reassignments: Carina Hernandez, kindergarten; Samantha Hsu, first grade; BettyAnn Allstot, second grade; Anai Palacios, third grade; Mayra Garcia, fifth grade; Miguel Garza, middle school math; Alyssa Jamison, middle school/high school agriculture; Hanna Coffman, special programs director; Luke Luttrell, middle school dean of students; Lisa Avalos, kindergarten; Norma Fonseca, second grade; Mary Rambo, first grade
Other: Early release Sept. 15 for professional development; middle school/high school pictures Sept. 24
Curlew
First day: Sept. 7
School day: Information not provided
New staff/reassignments: Information not provided
Other: Back-to-school night Sept. 15
Grand Coulee Dam
First day: Sept. 1
School day: 8:20 a.m. to 3:05 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 8:20 p.m. to 1:05 p.m. STEM Fridays
New staff/reassignments: Information not provided
Other: Kinder Camp Aug. 25-26; back-to-school night 5-7 p.m. Aug. 25; COVID screening planned at least for the first month of school
Inchelium
First day: Aug. 30
Keller
First day: Sept. 1
Mansfield
First day: Sept. 1 kindergarten through 12th grade; Sept. 14 preschool
School day: Information not provided
New staff/reassignments: Information not provided
Other: Early release Sept. 13
Methow Valley
First day: Aug. 25 for grades one through 12; Aug. 31 for kindergarten
School day: Methow Valley Elementary 8:25 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.; Liberty Bell and Independent Learning Center 8:20 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.; early release times 12:20 p.m. and 12:30 p.m., respectively
New staff/reassignments: Jake Wicken, kindergarten; Andy Miller, fourth grade; Brooke DeVlieg, fifth grade; Emily Nilson, REACH; Michaela Query, bilingual and Spanish; Ben Hunsdorfer, sixth grade; Cam Alford, long-term substitute, high school outdoor recreation and wellness; John Lindsey, high school entrepreneurship, internship, independent study coordinator and long-term substitute in family and consumer sciences; Grant Storey, career and technical education/dual credit coordinator; Matt Kennedy, Independent Learning Center career and technical education auto technology and welding; Joe Query, Independent Learning Center; Rachel Lidey, elementary para-educator; Laurel Carlton, family and community engagement coordinator
Other: Expanded seventh and eighth grade electives, new high school courses, outdoor recreation and wellness replacing high school PE and health, expanded dual credit opportunities, enhanced clubs. Online learning options available. Kindergarten parent-teacher conferences Aug. 25-30.
Nespelem
First day: Aug. 25 for first through eighth grades; Sept. 1 for kindergarten
School day: 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
New staff/reassignments: Information not provided
Other: District may go to a four-day school week, pending school board action; Native American Day Sept. 24 (no school)
Okanogan
First day: Sept. 1
School day: Middle school/high school 8:05 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Virginia Grainger Elementary School 8:15 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
New staff/reassignments: Zach Spaet, high school principal; Kirk Marshlain, special education director; Nathaniel Suhr, Virginia Grainger art teacher; Emily Zeigler, middle school math; Shonta Wood, fourth grade; Kara Thornton, third grade; Jill Driver, third grade; Monica Way, fourth grade; Ben Cate, middle school social studies/English language arts; Bill Haley, career and technical education director; Shirlee Ramos, middle school special education; Cara Evans, para-educator/occupational therapy support; Marty Staggs, middle school boys’ locker room para-educator; Vanessa Grant, middle school math; Jason Brown, American sign language teacher; Michael Huebert, band/choir director; Kara Staggs, Native American director
Other: “Back to school bash” for middle school students 6-8 p.m. Aug. 26 at the school; fair day Sept. 10 (no school)
Omak
First day: Sept. 1 for grades one to 12; Sept. 7 for kindergarten; Sept. 8 for preschool
School day: High school and middle school 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., early release Mondays 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; East 8 a.m. to 2:55 p.m., early release Mondays 8 a.m. to 1:55 p.m.; North 8 a.m. to 2:40 p.m., early release Mondays 1:40 p.m.; preschool 8:05-11:30 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. to 2:40 p.m.
New staff/reassignments: Ceria Blue, first grade; Jennifer Fullerton, kindergarten; Wanell Lindsey O’Day, North special education; Angela Kiehn, third grade; Maria Holsworth, East para-educator; Maia Gurol, middle school science; Kelsie Coffell, middle school math; Richey Shipley, middle school math; Nicole Roberts, North special education resource room; Leslie Edwards, North lead ECEAP teacher; Dan Haven, East custodian; Dana McLean, East student service specialist; Hillary Park, North and East SLPA; Evangeline Lamb, middle school student service specialist.
Other: Freshman orientation 6-8 p.m. Aug. 26 in the Omak Performing Arts Center; sixth grade orientation 6 p.m. Aug. 25 in the Omak Performing Arts Center; preschool to fifth grade back-to-school night 5 p.m. Aug. 26
Oroville
First day: Aug. 25 first through 12th grades; Aug. 30 kindergarten full days
School day: Information not provided
New staff/reassignments: Information not provided
Other: Booster Club meets 6:30 p.m. Sept. 13; picture day Sept. 15; kindergarten orientation Aug. 25, 26, 27 (parents will be notified)
Paschal Sherman Indian School
First day: Aug. 30
School day: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
New staff/reassignments: Several new teachers, plus Principal Michel
Other: Remote learning available on a limited basis, only on a case-by-case basis; residential dormitory/leadership academy planned; academic recovery offered; after-school activities include Nslxcin language immersion, drumming, singing and dancing; music and drama offered; nature immersion outdoor classroom; continued specials in library, health and physical education, gifted and talented visual arts, computers
Pateros
First day: Aug. 31 first through 12th grade; Sept. 7 transitional kindergarten and kindergarten
School day: 7:55-11:40 a.m. first day; 7:55 a.m. to 3 p.m. regular days; 7:55-11:40 a.m. half days
New staff/reassignments: Susan James, principal; Brevin Evenson, agriculture; Talicia Miller-Poole, first grade; Rileigh Riggan, elementary physical education
Other: In-person learning for all grade levels; vaccinated students do not have to be quarantined from school in case of close contact with COVID, parents are asked to bring vaccination cards to the school office
Republic
First day: Aug. 26
School day: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
New staff/reassignments: Information not provided
Other: Early release Sept. 1; no school Sept. 2-3; Booster Club meeting 6 p.m. Sept. 13
Tonasket
First day: Aug. 30
School day: Information not provided
New staff/reassignments: Kelwy El-Haj, middle school principal; other information not provided
Other: Parent-student-teacher conferences Aug. 26-27; student information should be updated at Family Access, http://family.tonasket.wa-k12.net
-Compiled by Dee Camp
