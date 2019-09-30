WINTHROP – Debbie Bair, secretary at Liberty Bell High School, received the Winthrop Kiwanis Club’s “everyday hero” award.
She was honored during the club’s appreciation dinner Sept. 18.
Bair works hard in support of staff, students, parents and community members to ensure every individual feels loved, cared for and valued, said the Methow Valley School District.
The award goes to someone who makes a significant impact upon others within the community.
“They are unheralded heroes, everyday, people who change the world where we live by motivating or inspiring others, instilling positive values and taking action in support of others,” said the district. “They do so without regard for attention or for anything in return.”
The district also recognized the club for its tireless support for our schools and community.
