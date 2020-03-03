WINTHROP – The town’s annual Balloon Roundup is set for March 6-8, with three launches and night glow planned.
Balloons will launch, weather permitting, at 7 a.m. each day from the Winthrop Inn, 960 Highway 20. They usually stay up a couple hours, organizers said.
People can view for free and can visit the launch site for photos. Organizers ask that spectators park at the Methow Valley Thriftway, 920 Highway 20, rather than the Ace Hardware, 950 Highway 20.
“On Friday, guests will have the opportunity to ‘sip and stroll’ along the downtown boardwalk from 3-5 p.m. at the various boutiques and shops, with various local breweries and wine retailers participating,” said Anne Young, Winthrop marketing director.
Admission will be charged.
Balloon rides will be available for a fee and can be booked in advance through Morning Glory Balloon Tours, Winthrop. There’s no charge to watch.
Local watering holes also are expected to offer live music during the weekend, Young said.
A balloon glow is planned at 6 p.m. Saturday on Riverside Avenue.
“Several hot air balloons will light up the night sky as they inflate and glow like enormous lanterns,” said the chamber. “Come see the balloons up close.”
Parking is available at the Winthrop Barn, 51 Highway 20.
“While many balloon festivals are held in the summertime, the Winthrop Balloon Roundup allows visitors to experience the Methow Valley’s world-class winter recreational pursuits of Nordic skiing, snowshoeing, backcountry skiing, snowmobiling and sledding,” said the Winthrop Chamber of Commerce.
