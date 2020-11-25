OKANOGAN – The Omak-Okanogan Community Christmas Basket Program will take on a new look this year because of COVID-19 precautions.
Organizers still are in the planning process and said the program will remain flexible.
Non-perishable food items may be collected Dec. 14-19, with distribution on Saturday, Dec. 19. The program will be in the Okanogan County Fairgrounds Commercial Building this year, rather than the Agriplex because the latter is being used by the court system.
“Distribution will look different this year,” said Constanza Smith, one of the project’s co-chairs. “It may be in the form of a basket with food as in the past, though smaller, or it could be a certificate to go to store and shop for the food that would otherwise be in the basket.”
People are asked to pre-register for a basket by calling 509-826-6498 and leaving a message with their name and phone number. Baskets will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.
“Our community has always been willing to pull together and help those in need,” said Smith. “However, at the same time we are aware of the growth in need in our area. In addition, we need to be careful and follow the state and local health guidelines for social distancing and wearing masks. Our first priority is to keep people safe and protected during this pandemic.”
One possibility for distribution is to have a drive-through event, with recipients driving by the building, opening their trunks and having volunteers placing basket and toys them, she said.
“This would allow for no direct contact between recipient and volunteers,” she said. “This will require more coordination and work that is typical, but all participating groups and Omak-Okanogan Samaritan Riders and (Boy Scout) Troop 60 are willing to adapt to the new circumstances.”
She said there will be fewer baskets, and the baskets themselves will be smaller. Distribution will be for residents of Omak, Okanogan, Riverside, Conconully and Malott only.
“Unfortunately, we cannot provide a basket for anyone outside of those areas – in the past we were able to due to the quantity of food donated,” Smith said. “In addition, no one will be allowed to pick up basket for someone else. We will coordinate with those people who are unable to pick up a basket themselves.”
She said a detailed letter will go out to the community after Thanksgiving to avoid confusion with donors and other holiday donation programs.
Smith said organizers appreciate that the commissioners have offered use of the Commercial Building for the project.
“This will allow our community to continue this incredibly special program, supporting those families in need,” she said. “Again, for those who are ill or disabled, and cannot pick a basket that day, we want to let them know we will work with them, and can deliver directly to them, similar to years prior.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.