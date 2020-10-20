COLVILLE – A Facebook Live event is planned Oct. 23 by the Colville National Forest in honor of Bat Week.
Kelsey Ritch, wildlife biologist for the forest, will host the event at 12:30 p.m. on the forest’s page, www.facebook.com/colvillenf/.
Bat Week is an international, annual celebration during the last week in October that is designed to raise awareness about the need for bat conservation, said forest officials. Bats are vital to the health of the natural world and economy.
Nearly a dozen species of bats live in the Colville National Forest, which now includes the Tonasket Ranger District. They eat millions of insects.
