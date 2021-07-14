OMAK – A reunion of Bethel Christian Academy students, teachers and parents will be July 16-18 in several meeting places.
The event is for those who participated in the school from 1981-89, said organizers.
On Friday, bowling lanes will be rented at 7 p.m. at Valley Lanes, 740 Riverside Drive, Omak. Shoe rental and meals are extra.
Saturday lunch will be a potluck from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Conconully State Park. Local attendees are asked to bring large servings to share with out-of-towners. Those attending are asked to bring beverages, lawn chairs and utility tables if available.
The Saturday program will be from 6-8 p.m. at the Omak Community Presbyterian Church, 9 S. Birch St. It will feature a video of past experiences, both sight and sound, and a message by Frank Hendricks, former pastor of Omak First Baptist Church. The school was in the First Baptist building.
Those attending are encouraged to bring items to show at a table of “antiquities” - past awards, trophies, school work, artwork and mementos of those times, said organizers. The public is invited.
Sunday at 8:30 a.m., a no-host breakfast spot to gather is available at the Red Rooster Grill, 3 S. Main St., Omak.
More information about last-minute changes, meals, student directory or other details is available at sharibrantner-marcial on Facebook or from Kathleen Christensen, 509-422-4660.
