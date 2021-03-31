WINTHROP – The Bite of the Methow will be back this year, but in a different format.
The Winthrop Kiwanis Club’s major fundraiser was canceled last year because of COVID-19. It traditionally includes silent and live auctions, plus samples of food from a variety of restaurants and other food outlets.
This year’s event, dubbed “The Bite is Back,” will include an online auction and picnic.
The auction runs June 4-13. Those who purchase items can pick them up June 19 at the Winthrop Barn, 51 Highway 20, and join in a picnic.
“Lots of fun and food,” said a club announcement. “All proceeds from the auction and Saturday main event will go directly to help the kids and community of the Methow Valley.”
Bidders can pre-register by visiting https://winthropkiwanis.com/ and clicking through to the auction site. Those who register by June 1 will be entered into a drawing for a gift card.
The club acknowledged individuals and businesses who helped make the auction happen.
