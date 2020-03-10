WINTHROP – Money raised at this Saturday’s Winthrop Kiwanis Club Bite of the Methow is scheduled to go toward improvements at the club’s pump park.
The 26th annual Bite of the Methow is set for 4 p.m. March 14 at the Winthrop Barn, 51 Highway 20. Admission will be charged.
Each year, the club chooses a “fund-a-dream” project to benefit from the event. This year’s is the Kiwanis Recreation Complex upgrade. Plans call for providing landscaping around the pump park area, plus batting cages to provide a family park setting, irrigation, shade trees, sail shades, picnic benches, footpaths and dark sky solar lighting, according to the club.
Last year’s project was “Tools for the Trades,” with tools provided to the advanced construction trades class at Liberty Bell High School.
Bite of the Methow will feature a variety of food prepared by local restaurants, merchants and organizations. Live and silent auctions are planned, with items donated by local merchants.
Among the food vendors are Hank’s Harvest Foods, LaFonda Lopez, Liberty Bell High School Key Club, Lookout Mountain Ranch/Suellen White, Methow Valley Thriftway, Old Schoolhouse Brewery, Rocking Horse Baker, Sun Mountain Lodge, Three-Fingered Jack’s Saloon, TOPS and Twisp Valley Grange.
Diners pay one price and then get to sample a bit of each vendor’s food.
Members said the club has been dedicated to serving local children and the community at large since 1948.
