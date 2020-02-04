bite of the methow

Bite of the Methow features samples of food from a variety of establishments.

 Dee Camp | The Chronicle

WINTHROP - The annual Winthrop Kiwanis Club Bite of the Methow fundraiser will be Saturday, March 14, at the Barn, 51 Highway 20.

Doors open at 4 p.m., with dinner approximately 5:30 p.m. Admission will be charged.

The event features tastes of food from a variety of restaurants and other purveyors. Silent and live auctions are planned.

Tickets can be purchased in advance from Kiwanians.

