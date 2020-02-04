WINTHROP - The annual Winthrop Kiwanis Club Bite of the Methow fundraiser will be Saturday, March 14, at the Barn, 51 Highway 20.
Doors open at 4 p.m., with dinner approximately 5:30 p.m. Admission will be charged.
The event features tastes of food from a variety of restaurants and other purveyors. Silent and live auctions are planned.
Tickets can be purchased in advance from Kiwanians.
