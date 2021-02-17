WENATCHEE – Events featuring Black artists and a speaker are planned this month by the Wenatchee Valley College English department and student government.
February is Black History Month.
Writer and ornithologist Drew Lanham will speak at 1 p.m. Feb. 18 via Zoom. He will talk about intersections between race and the environment.
At 2 p.m. Feb. 25, Step Afrika will perform.
Registration for both events is at wvc.edu/CampusLifeEvents.
Associated Students of WVC has created a YouTube playlist for Black History Month featuring various artists. It can be viewed on YouTube at bit.ly/2LkNWv5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.