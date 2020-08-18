TWISP – If a scenic, high-mountain lake appeals on a hot summer day, a drive to Black Pine Lake west of Twisp is a good destination.
The lake is nestled among the trees and surrounded by mountains, with a clear view to the southwest of 8,464-foot Hoodoo Peak and other mountains in the Lake Chelan-Sawtooth Wilderness.
A couple routes will take you to Black Pine, with loop drives possible. For one such loop, start from Twisp (or, if coming from the Okanogan Valley, the intersection of highways 20 and 153 just south of Twisp) and head south on Highway 153. After going through Carlton, watch for the sign for Libby Creek Road and make a right.
The dirt road goes past a few homes and begins an ascent into the mountains. At the first Y, veer left onto Black Pine Lake Road. The road becomes Forest Road 43 and climbs steadily through thick evergreen forest, with occasional views of sprawling valleys.
Signs are posted along the route, so finding the lake isn’t tough.
Stay on Forest Road 43, crossing South Fork Libby Creek and North Fork Libby Creek along the way. Chipmunks are plentiful along the route, which is a bit washboardy in places, and those with sharp eyes might catch a glimpse of a deer or bear among the trees.
The road parallels Mission Creek for a time.
Just shy of the lake, the road splits, with the right-hand side becoming Poorman Creek Road and the left – still Forest Road 43 - going to the lake.
Black Pine, at 3,900 feet elevation, features a fee campground and a day-use area with picnic tables, accessible restrooms, access to a boat launch, two docks and a paved, accessible, lakeside trail. The docks are supposed to be accessible, but erosion has rendered the approaches dangerous for wheelchairs.
The 19-acre lake is open all year for fishing, although a snowmobile is needed to access the lake during the winter. It contains cutthroat trout.
On a recent Sunday afternoon, several small groups paddled kayaks and inflatable rafts around the lake and lounged on the larger of the two docks.
The paved trail skirts the lake, offering enticing views and plenty of low-growing flora for pictures. More chipmunks were hanging out on the trail.
Interpretive signs tell about beavers – there are beaver lodges on the lake – and nearby mountains.
At trail’s end, the view opens up to a wide, tree-covered valley with clear views of Hoodoo Peak, Raven Ridge, Buttermilk Butte, Spirit Mountain and a prominent but curiously unnamed peak in line with Hoodoo. The taller peaks still sport crowns of snow.
Once you’ve had your fill of lake and mountain views, you can continue exploring the area or head back to town.
The aforementioned Poorman Creek Road is the quickest route back to Twisp, but if you’re squeamish about drop-offs and narrow traveling lanes, it’s probably not the route for you. There are very few places to pull over if you meet someone coming uphill, and the one-lane road is rocky, washboardy in places and steep.
The road is not recommended for trailers.
For a less white-knuckle route, either head back toward Libby Creek or continue on Forest Road 43, which becomes East Buttermilk Creek Road and heads down East Fork Buttermilk Creek and then Buttermilk Creek before joining with West Buttermilk Creek Road.
At the T, turn right on Forest Road 44, which becomes Twisp River Road and takes you back into Twisp.
