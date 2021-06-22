OMAK – A block party to thank first responders will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 26, on Main Street.
An appreciation ceremony will be at noon.
The Omak Chamber of Commerce event features vendors, businesses, an Omak Kiwanis and Key Club kids’ zone and live music.
Performers will be Liberty Linklater, Okanogan; Rabbits with Machine Guns, Omak; BrassWorks, and Karen and Gil.
Those attending are asked to observe state and county mask and distancing requirements.
