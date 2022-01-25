WINTHROP – A blood drive in support of Liberty Bell Junior High School eighth-grader Lucy Riggs is planned Thursday, Feb. 3, at the school.
Riggs was diagnosed in November 2021 with acute myeloid leukemia, a cancer of the blood and marrow. She was flown to Spokane, where she has begun an aggressive treatment at Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital, according to an announcement about the blood drive.
During her first month of treatment, she received more than 20 units of blood and platelets, and will need more.
“Her life has been saved by the kindness and donations of others, and the blood donations will continue to sustain her in the battle against AML that she faces,” the announcement said.
The blood drive runs from 1:45-6:15 p.m.
Appointment may be made by calling 877-258-4825 or visiting the Vitalant donor portal and entering ZIP code 98862.
