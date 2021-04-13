SEATTLE – Blood drives are planned in Brewster and Tonasket by the American Red Cross.
During National Volunteer Month in April, the American Red Cross is celebrating the blood, platelet and plasma donors who help save lives, and urge healthy individuals to join them in giving.
Especially needed is type O blood, said the Red Cross.
Donation appointments may be made by downloading the Red Cross blood donor app, visiting redcrossblood.org, calling 800-RED CROSS (733-2767) or enabling the blood donor skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Blood drives are planned from noon to 5 p.m. April 22 at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 17 N.W. Hospital Way, Brewster, and noon to 5 p.m. May 6 at the Tonasket Community Cultural Center, 411 S. Western Ave
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face mask.
Those who donate by April 30 will be entered for a chance to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of choice. More information is at rcblood.org/Gift.
