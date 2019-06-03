OMAK – A book fund to help Wenatchee Valley College at Omak students has been started in memory of longtime WVCO teacher and administrator David Lindeblad.
The Wenatchee Valley College at Omak Foundation will host the David Lindeblad Memorial Book Fund.
Lindeblad died May 17 after a battle with cancer.
He began teaching at Wenatchee Valley College at Omak in 1978. He served as campus dean for 15 years, then returned to teaching. He taught political science, history, philosophy and communications, and championed the Omak campus in many ways.
He was named faculty member of the year in 2012.
His wife, Betty Fry, said family members wanted to remember him with the book fund for students in need since he tried to select low-cost books for his classes or make packets of reading materials.
“He tried for low-cost” texts, she said.
A gofundme.com account originally was planned, but the family ultimately opted to seek foundation support for the book fund. Lindeblad was a founding member of the Omak foundation in 1999.
Donations can be mailed to the Omak Foundation at P.O. Box 1374, Omak, WA 98841, or given online through the Wenatchee Valley College website and choose the Wenatchee foundation donation option.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.