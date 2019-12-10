OKANOGAN – Boy Scout Troop 60 recently had a Legacy Feed spaghetti dinner to connect with former Scouts who are now adults and to raise funds for the troop’s legacy fund.
The money market fund is designed to secure the longevity of Scouting in Okanogan for decades to come, said Scoutmaster James Craddock.
Omak Kiwanis Club, which chartered the troop, contributed $500 contribution to the group. Member Steve Smith presented the check.
“We are beyond fortunate to be supported by such a generous service-centric organization,” said Craddock.
The troop sold 105 spaghetti dinner tickets and received donations through silent and dessert auctions.
Okanogan Eagles Club hosted the event and Larry Campbell donated his time, energy and talents as the auctioneer.
“We hosted a legacy table of adults previously or currently involved in Scouting, including Dave Yarnell, Will Kraske and Matt Santi, who gave short testimonies of the influence Scouting has had on them and their careers,” said Craddock.
The troop includes 19 Scouts, with a female troop forming under the leadership of Dana Craddock as scoutmaster.
More information is at ScoutingTroop60.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.