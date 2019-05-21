OKANOGAN – Boy Scouts is going co-ed, and the Okanogan Valley District is taking the lead in starting a troop for girls in the mid-valley area.
The year-round Boy Scout program, for youth 11-17 years old, provides fun, adventure, learning, challenge and responsibility to help youngsters become the best version of themselves, said District Chairman Dave Yarnell.
“For the first time in its 100-plus-year history, the iconic program of the Boy Scouts of America is open to young women as well as young men, all of whom will have the chance to earn Scouting’s highest rank, Eagle Scout,” he said.
The district was chosen by the Grand Columbia Council as the first district to start a troop for girls from the Malott, Okanogan, Omak and Riverside areas.
Sabrina Scholla will be the scoutmaster for Troop 71.
“There’s something for everyone,” said Yarnell. “With 137 different merit badges and countless other indoor and outdoor activities, there’s no limit to the things you can learn or the adventures you can take.”
Scholla may be reached at 509-322-3737 or sugarush52@gmail.com for more information.
