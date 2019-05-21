OMAK – BrassWorks will give a concert of 20th century music at 6 p.m. May 24.
The free event will be on the driveway of BrassWorks member Kathleen Christensen and her husband, Mike, 312 Canyon Court Drive.
“Bring lawn chairs and meet your neighbors and other musical aficionados as you hear a variety of 20th century music by trumpets, trombones, French horns, baritones, basses and saxophone,” said Kathleen Christensen.
Band members are Christensen, Chris Warren, John Heyrend, Sealja Durkee, Bessie Wright, Sarah Walker, Roy Bowden, Calvin Gorman and special guest Gordon Snapp, Colville.
