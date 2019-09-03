OKANOGAN - BrassWorks has a couple public performances lined up in the next couple weeks.
The group will perform from 9:30-11:30 Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Okanogan Valley Farmers Market in Legion Park, Okanogan. The market runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A second performance is from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Okanogan High School cafetorium, 244 S. Fifth Ave.
Both events are free and will present a variety of music styles including marches, tunes of the Beatles, Beach Boys, Michael Jackson and other 20th century pop of various decades.
BrassWorks members are John Heyrend, Roy Bowden, Chris Warren, Sealja Durkee, Bessie Wright, Calvin and Rikki Gorman, Jordan and Alex Marbach, Sara Walker and Kathleen Christensen.
