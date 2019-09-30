BREWSTER – Homecoming is underway this week at Brewster High School.
The theme is “Your Worst Nightmare.”
Activities began Sept. 28 with a lock-in event that included door decorating, 3-on-3 basketball, snacks, Turkish football, board games, video games, movies, art with a Bob Ross painting competition and breakfast the next morning.
Today is costume day, with trivia at lunch and the movie “A Quiet Place” in the evening. Tuesday’s dress-up day is devils vs. angels and the game is “Claws: Crab Soccer.”
Wednesday's dress-up theme is color war, with an obstacle course for the game. Capture the flag will be played at 8 p.m.
Thursday’s dress-up theme is Throwback Thursday and the game is bubble soccer.
A soccer game against Chelan is planned at 4:30 p.m. A volleyball game against Tonasket is planned at 6:30 p.m. in Champions Gym, with macho volleyball afterward.
Friday brings red and white day and a pep assembly with various games. The football gain against Manson is at 7 p.m., with a dance afterward.
