BREWSTER – Nine students were recognized as Brewster Middle School students of the month for September.
The trait was “respectful.” Staff members submitted names as nominees.
Honorees were:
Sixth grade - Gustavo Saucedo, Alexander Dominguez, Natalee Vandelac.
Seventh grade - Julissa Najera, Nickolas Thompson, Angel Madrid.
Eighth grade - Emily Pulsifer, Alexis Pamatz, Rubi Serrano.
