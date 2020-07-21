BREWSTER – Three staff member have been honored with excellence awards by the Brewster School District.
Roni Jarrell, John Mustoe and Kyona Cavadini were named.
Jarrell has worked as a classroom aide at Brewster Middle School for several years. She works with seventh grad language arts students, helps in the AVID classroom, and is active in posting student work for display and recognizing students for good work, according to the district.
Mustoe started working for the district in 2006 as a bus driver. Whether they are pre-school students or high school students, he has always been able to relate to all of the students on his bus, said the district announcement.
“John develops a relationship of trust and care with all of the students on his bus,” said the district. “He treats them with kindness and respect, and never has a negative thing to say about anyone. He always sees the positive in all of the students and his genuine care for them will be remembered.”
The district characterized him as an excellent teammate who is willing to drive extra routes, activity trip and athletic trips.
He also volunteers in the community.
Jarrell and Mustoe were honored as classified employees.
Cavadini was named as the certificated honoree.
She teaches language arts and spends many extra hours after school working with her students, said the district.
“Kyona is willing and able to step in and help out in any area,” said the district. “For example, Kyona noticed during a cool evening at a football game (that) a couple of the cheerleaders didn’t have cheerleading sweat shirts. The following Monday she purchased sweatshirts for them. She just saw the need and filled it.”
