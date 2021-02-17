BREWSTER - Brewster High School junior Jonathon Parra has been named the regional recipient of the Boys & Girls Club youth volunteer of the year award.
Parra competed in various activities, including a written application, interviews and a speech, said the school.
He is interested in pursuing a career in elementary education and received a $2,500 scholarship.
