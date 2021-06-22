BREWSTER – Scholarship and award winners for the Brewster High School class of 2021 have been announced by the school.
Outstanding seniors
Art – Miriam Garcia.
English – Sarahi Tinoco-Heredia.
Social studies – Miriam Garcia.
Agriculture technology – Ulysses Silva.
Agriculture science – Sarahi Tinoco-Heredia.
Business education – Miriam Garcia.
Graphic arts – Anah Wulf.
Family and consumer science – Alexia Hurtado.
Foreign language – Sarahi Tinoco-Heredia.
Math – Ricardo Garcia.
Music – Angel Maldonado.
Physical education – Ulysses Silva.
Science – Dulce Roman-Trejo.
Scholarships
Halle Aparicio – Gonzaga University dean’s scholarship, $21,000; Judy Kirk Evans, $1,000.
Alondra Garcia – W.M. Bud Ruth Priest, $500.
Melissa Garcia – Confluence Health 2021 health care scholarship, $3,000; Danna Gebbers Guzman memorial, $1,650.
Miriam Garcia – Jonathan Crane, $3,500; Nate Rubio, $1,000; Washington college grant, $1,104; University of Washington grant, $5,073; Gary Goble, $500.
Ricky Garcia – Jack and Marie Kirk, $1,000.
Alexia Hurtado – Pamela Anderson, $500.
Lemuel Infante – Careers That Work, $1,000.
Angel Maldonado – Ray and Tulla, $1,000; Centennial, $500.
Camila Mendivil – Mike Marin scholarship, $1,120; P1FCU scholarship, $1,000.
Dulce Roman – Jonathan Crane memorial, $3,500; World Language Club, $1,000.
Vicky Sanchez – Arizona excellence award, $80,000; Arizona merit scholarship, $2,000.
Sarahi Tinoco – World Language Club, $1,000; W.M. Bud Ruth Priest, $500.
Emerson Webster – Eastern Washington University merit scholarship, $1,000.
Benjamin Witt – Rawson scholarship, $1,000.
Anah Wulf – GCU priority registration award, $1,600; GCU provost scholarship, $12,800; Rawson scholarship, $1,500; Steiner Foundation scholarship, $3,000.
