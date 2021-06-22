BRIDGEPORT – Scholarship winner in the class of 2021 have been announced by Bridgeport High School.
Luis Velasco - WAEF J.D.Gebbers memorial, $1,700; North Valley Mechanical/Charity Rumbolz memorial, $1,700.
Brandon Medel-Ramirez - Scott Baker technical education scholarship, 4,000.
Lizette Trejo - Impact Award, $2,500; National Kohawk award, $2,000; trustee scholarship, $25,000; WJ diversity scholarship, $5,000; COE grant, $9,500; Washington Baccalaureate, $22,500; dean’s scholarship, $2,000; Washington college grant, $4,016; Washington College Bound, $3,178; Eastern Washington University grant, $745; George Fox University, $13,000; University of Portland, $26,000; Whitworth visit scholarship, $1,000.
Rebecca Hernandez - Eastern University scholarship, $1,000; Pell Grant, $6,045; Washington college grant, $6,694; Washington College Bound scholarship, $500.
Anissa Bustos - Washington college grant, $10,735; College Bound scholarship, $500; Pell Grant, $6,495; academic achievement, $4,000; Experience WSU waiver, $1,000; university achievement waiver, $2,000.
Didier Acevado – Eastern Washington University, $1,000.
Jose Luis Gordillo – Headed to U.S. Army.
Miriam Jimenez – Eastern Washington University dean’s scholarship, $2,000.
Brandon Medel - Washington Apple Education Foundation, $4,000.
Dulce Rosas Rocha - Central Washington University, $2,000.
Karla Torres – Headed to U.S. Air Force for aerospace medical service.
Brandon Valdovinos – Eastern Washington University dean’s scholarship, $2,000.
Luis Velasco - Washington Apple Education Foundation, $1,700.
