BRIDGEPORT – Second semester honor roll students’ names have been released by Bridgeport High School.
4.0, all A’s
Senior - Catalina Martinez.
Sophomore - Jennifer Farias.
Freshman - Emma Oswald.
3.5-3.99
Seniors - Norma Aguilar, Edwin Bucio, Federico Colin Jr, Birdie Ekenbarger, Gage Fletcher, Giselle Garcia, Marisol Hernandez, Jesus Herrera, Amy Huerta, Irene Jimenez, Alondra Jimenez, Karina Lorenzano, Liliana Medel, Alexander Olea, Gilberto Padilla Rodriguez, Erika Santana, Yojaira Velazquez.
Juniors - Kimberley Avalos, Maria Ruiz Castro, Rebecca Hernandez, Miriam Jimenez, Zaira Oregon, Jose Plascencia, Karla Torres, Brandon Valdovinos.
Sophomores - Miguel Carreon, Jocelyn Rios De La Cerda, Melissa Rodriguez, Stephanie Sandoval, Paul Torres, Myrka Trejo.
Freshmen - Angelica Hernandez, Lesly Valdovinos.
3.0-3.49
Seniors - Camilla Aparico, Steven Bucio, Leonel Espinoza, Carlos Flores, Nayelli Garcia, Cristian Hernandez, Sandivel Lorenzano, Miguel Mendoza, Enrique Morales, Yareli Palacio, Sergio Penaloza, Arturo Perez, Erick Perez-Bernal, Maria Belen Sepulveda, Aracely Valdovinos, Emely Xhurape.
Juniors - Anissa Bustos, Rodimiro Espino, Luis Leon-Ramirez, Brandon Medel, Lesly Melgoza, Joanna Prestegui, Dulce Rosas, Bianca Torres, Monica Trejo, Luis Velasco, Alexander Vazquez.
Sophomores - Nicolas Covarrubias-Flores, Alonza Garza, Christopher Hernandez, Bernardo Hernandez, Heriberto Lorenzano, Miguel Lombera, Drake Morris, Robert Polvos, Patricia Santana.
Freshmen - Ashley Campos, Areli Espinobarros, Cristian Lopez, Brandy Valdovinos.
