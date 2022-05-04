BRIDGEPORT – Kindergarten enrollment and registration for the Bridgeport School District runs from May 17-19.
The child must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 31, 2022.
Screenings will be from 3-5 p.m. by appointment.
Parents or guardians are asked to contact the elementary school, 509-686-2201, for registration information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.