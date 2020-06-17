BRIDGEPORT – Seniors at Bridgeport High School earned dozens of scholarships and awards.
Alan Andrade – Four-year science and math award.
Camila Aparicio - Senior scholar athlete.
Steven Bucio – Four-year science and math award.
Federico Colin - Washington Apple Education Foundation Dennis and Lynette Bigness scholarship, $1,500; AWC Center for Quality Communities scholarship, $1,500; Dollars for Scholars general scholarship, $300; social studies student of the year; vo-ag student of the year; four-year science and math award; 2019-20 student of the year.
Birdie Ekenbarger - Shiners scholarship, $2,500; Whitworth Scholarship (full tuition); four-year science and math award.
Gage Fletcher – U.S. Air Force (education and training - GI Bill).
Carlos Flores – U.S. Air Force (education and training - GI Bill); four-year science and math award.
Esmeralda Garcia - Whitworth scholarship (full tuition); Dollars for Scholars Class of ‘61 scholarship, $250; four-year science and math award.
Giselle Garcia - English student of the year; four-year science and math award.
Nayelli Garcia - Eastern Washington University scholarship, $1,000; four-year science and math award.
Marisol Hernandez - Dollars for Scholars general scholarship, $300; Whitworth University scholarship; four-year science and math award; senior scholar athlete.
Jesus Herrera - Male weight training and conditioning student of the year; creative writing student of the year.
Alondra Jimenez - John Daniel Gebbers memorial, $1,250; four-year science and math award.
Irene Jimenez Rocha - College Bound, $500; Eastern Washington University dean’s scholarship, $2,000’ Las Carretas scholarship, $500; Dollars for Scholars Class of ’61 scholarship; art student of the year; student of the year; senior scholar athlete; four-year science and math award; salutatorian.
Axel Martinez – U.S. Army (nurse/medical training and education - GI Bill); four-year science and math award.
Catalina Martinez - Dollars for Scholars Class of ’61 scholarship, $250; Jan Wood memorial scholarship, $500; McFadden Family scholarship, $200; Washington State Opportunity scholarship, $22,500; University of Washington grants and scholarships, $19,258; art student of the year; math student of the year; four-year science and math award; outstanding senior athlete; senior scholar athlete.
Liliana Medel - CAMP Program University of Washington, $1,000; undergraduate tuition exemption,$ 2,039; dean’s scholar award, $22,000; Seattle Pacific University early success award, $2,000; Falcon Bound scholarship, $479; federal SEOG grant, $1,050; federal Pell grant, $6,345; Washington college grant, $10,963; Washington state College Bound scholarship, $500; Arthur A. Schulte Jr. scholarship, $85,000; UP grant, $11,000; Anchor Award, $3,000; federal Opportunity grant, $ 2,000; Dollars for Scholars general scholarship, $300; four-year science and math award; senior scholar athlete.
Enrique Morales – U.S. Marine Corps (education and training GI Bill); four-year science and math award.
Issac Ochoa – U.S. Air Force (air traffic controller training and education); four-year science and math award.
Yareli Palacio - Music student of the year.
Sergio Penaloza - Male PE student of the year.
Erick Ruben Perez – Four-year science and math award.
Maria Rosas - Female PE student of the year; four-year science and math award.
Gilberto Rodriguez Padilla - Dollars for Scholars general scholarship, $300; McFadden family scholarship, $400; science student of the year; vo-ag student of the year; four-year science and math award; outstanding senior athlete; senior scholar athlete; valedictorian.
Carlos Ruiz – U.S. Army (education and training); four-year science and math award.
Julio Sanchez – U.S. Marine Corps (education and training); four-year science and math award.
Ricardo Vazquez – Four-year science and math award.
Yojaira Velazquez - Dollars for Scholars Class of ‘61 scholarship, $250.
Emely Xhurape – Four-year science and math award.
Berenice Zarate - Washington Apple Education Foundation North Valley Mechanical, $1,500; Washington Apple Education Foundation Scott Baker technical education scholarship, $4,000; four-year science and math award.
