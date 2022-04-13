By Dee Camp
The Chronicle
CONCONULLY – The Easter bunny is back on the egg hunt trail this year, but with an abbreviated itinerary from previous, pre-COVID times.
Hunts open to the public are planned in Omak, Conconully, the Methow Valley, Nespelem, Oroville and Riverside. Organizers remind children to bring their own basket, bucket or bag for collecting eggs.
All are free except for the Omak hunt, which is a fund- and food-raiser for the Omak Food Bank.
Omak High School FFA will host an egg hunt and coloring contest Saturday, April 16, on the football field, 20 S. Cedar St. Lineup starts at 10 a.m., with the hunt at 10:30.
Admission is $3 or three canned goods. All proceeds go to the Omak Food Bank, said a club announcement.
For the coloring contest, Omak School District students in kindergarten through fifth grade received a coloring page earlier this week.
The Conconully hunt, planned by the town’s volunteer firefighters, is at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at Conconully State Park near the main entrance.
Hunting areas will be opened off and designated by age, said organizers. Plastic eggs will be filled with candy and/or tickets entitling the finders to special holiday toys.
One certificate for an easter basket will be found in each area.
Youngsters also will receive chocolate rabbits and fire safety information.
Participation is free.
Washington State Parks includes April 16 as one of its free days for which a Discover Pass is not required to park a vehicle in the park.
In the Methow Valley, Ulrich Drug and the Winthrop Kiwanis Club are co-sponsoring the event, which starts at 11:45 a.m. Saturday at Pearrygin Lake State Park (weather permitting).
“Bring your Easter basket, picnic blanket and smiles,” said organizers. “Be sure to arrive early for check-in.”
Twisp Valley Grange, BS BBQ and the Winthrop Marshal’s Office are assisting with the event. Bunny pictures and a free barbecue are planned.
An Easter egg/scavenger hunt is planned Thursday, April 14, on the lawn between Highway 155 and the Lucy F. Covington Government Center, 21 Colville St., Nespelem, and inside the center’s main lobby area.
The person who finds the golden sticker gets a prize, redeemable at the higher education department in the center.
The event is part of Project Generosity, with all funds raised going to help residents of the convalescent center in Nespelem.
Also in Nespelem, a free egg hunt is planned from 5:30-7 p.m. Friday, April 15, at the Nespelem Boys & Girls Club.
The event starts with a barbecue, with the egg hunt at 6 p.m. Bouncy houses will be on site.
Oroville Eagles Auxiliary will host an egg hunt Saturday, April 16, in Veterans Memorial Park.
Starting at 10 a.m., children up to age 12 can search for candy-filled plastic eggs containing candy. Special eggs in each age group are good for a prize.
An egg hunt is planned at 11 a.m. April 16 in the Riverside Park.
Youngsters will hunt based on age groups.
