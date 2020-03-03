OKANOGAN – Camp Invention, a non-profit summer enrichment camp program, will be at Virginia Grainger Elementary School the week of June 22-26.
The camp is a program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame in partnership with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. It challenges children in kindergarten through sixth grade to find their “inner inventor” by learning the process of innovation, said an announcement from the group.
Using hands-on activities, Camp Invention promotes science, technology, engineering and mathematics learning; builds confidence, leadership, perseverance, resourcefulness and problem-solving skills, and encourages entrepreneurship in a fun and engaging environment, said the announcement.
This year’s curriculum features video challenges encouraging children to be confident in their ideas and explore their innovativeness.
Hands-on activities include:
-Camp Invention Flight Lab. Children learn about flight with gliders, rockets, heliballs and hand copters. They build a cityscape from upcycled materials, navigate planes through a storm and take apart a robot.
-Design Thinking Project. Campers learn the value of their creativity as they bring their biggest ideas to life. To become successful innovators, they create sketches, build prototypes, design logos and find out how to pitch their invention while protecting their intellectual property.
-Rescue Squad. Using teamwork and problem-solving skills, children protect the Earth’s ecosystems. Activities include creating pods to compete in zipline races, exploring energy conservation, eliminating pollution and helping wildlife in habitats across the country.
-Camp Invention Champions. As they discover the unseen inventors behind their favorite sports, campers apply their own ingenuity. They trade inventor playing cards, create and play their own high-energy hover-ball games, and design and build the ultimate sports complex.
At the end of the program, each camper will take home a robot.
All local Camp Invention programs are led by certified educators who reside and teach in the community, t he announcement said.
