WINTHROP - Methow Valley sixth-graders recently spent two nights and three days in the wild at the annual Sixth Grade Campout.
Chaperones included teachers and parents.
The campout, a longstanding tradition involving Methow Valley Elementary School students, provided the students with an opportunity to participate in research and team-building activities in the valley and North Cascades National Park.
Activities were coordinated by Patti Somerville of the school staff, with assistance from Methow Arts, local fisheries biologists, historians and parent volunteers.
“They challenged each student to skillfully communicate their thoughts and ideas through writing and various artistic mediums; display self-management skills while gathering, analyzing and interpreting data related to the surrounding ecosystems, and think critically about their environment and the complex challenges and opportunities that exist both locally and globally,” said the school.
Team-building activities were included, and the students hiked to Maple Pass.
