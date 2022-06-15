Candidates sought for 2023 fair queen The Chronicle Jun 15, 2022 Jun 15, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OKANOGAN – Candidates are sought for Okanogan County fair queen 2023.Applicants must be 15-19 and a past or present Okanogan County Fair participant.Applications can be found online at okanogancounty.org, or at the Okanogan County Fair Office, 175 Rodeo Trail, Okanogan. Deadline for applications is Aug. 1.Horsemanship is not a requirement, say fair officials.More information is available at 509-322-2477. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Okanogan County Fair Office Participant County Fair Deadline Horsemanship Candidate × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Jobs PAID NAC CLASS - NVH EXTENDED CARE Join our team at CWU's Educational Opportunity Center! Special Education Teachers - 2022-23 School Year - Methow Valley SD MANAGING EDITOR SUN MOUNTAIN LODGE IS HIRING MULTIPLE POSITIONS 4th GRADE TEACHER ELEMENTARY SPECIAL EDUCATION PARA-EDUCATOR 22-23 FAMILY HEALTH CENTERS ADVANCE CITY OF OMAK BRIDGEPORT SCHOOL DISTRICT BRIDGEPORT SCHOOL DISTRICT Latest News Burn ban imposed in Okanogan County Wildfires: Time to prepare for the hazard Pride in the Park event OK’d Case sent back for retrial Volunteers, donors honored by mayor Interim CEO named to succeed Fisher Workshop set for Methow management plan Okanogan changes fireworks ordinance Fire Central Fire destroys Tonasket warehouse Firefighters get upper hand on blazes Summit Trail crews help with structure fire Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFlooding hits Bonaparte Lake areaAgencies scolded by state auditorBoy dies when vehicle plunges into pondRain brings flood risk to areas of Washington and Idaho panhandleCAROL THORNTONROGER BALLARDIVAN DERWOOD MOORETRACY WILSON MURRYLoomis man arrested, charged with assaultBoy dies when vehicle plunges into pond Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
