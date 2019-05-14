OMAK - A family caregiver support group meets monthly at Mid-Valley Hospital, 810 Jasmine St.
The group meets from 1:30-3 p.m. the fourth Wednesday of the month in education room E and is organized by Aging and Adult Care of Central Washington.
Upcoming meetings are set for May 22, June 26, July 24, Aug. 28, Sept. 25, Oct. 23, Nov. 27 and a date in December to be determined.
“Are you caring for a loved one, friend or neighbor? Join us for insight, advice and encouragement,” said organizers. “Learn from others who face the same challenges, talk about your experiences and share ideas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.