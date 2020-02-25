OKANOGAN - David Pritchard began dabbling in wood carving nearly four decades ago.
Now the owner of David & Karen’s Wood Carvings, Pritchard and his wife, Karen, are branching out into more than just bear carvings.
Pritchard started carving about 37 years ago in Oregon, and often enjoys attending wood carving events.
“I use cedar, oak, and pine for my carvings,” he said. “But I prefer to use cedar.”
Pritchard and his wife have a little shop on their Greenlake Road property, which they both work on wood carving creations.
Pritchard uses chain saws, and other equipment to create his works of art, and his wife uses Dremel tools to create little nick-knack carvings.
Pritchard says he never makes each bear the same. He likes to carve them doing different things such as eating, standing, crawling, laying down and other positions. He also likes to make each face with a different expression.
Pritchard has created a variety of animals such as wolves, coyotes, owls and, of course, bears.
“I use wood stains and wood oils to preserve the wood carvings, so that the wood doesn’t split apart,” he said.
The Pritchards would like residents to know that they can do small, medium, large and life-size pieces, and often take custom orders.
For more information on the Pritchard’s works, contact them at 509-422-0205.
