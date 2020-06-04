TWISP – An online Musicians of the Methow Directory is being compiled by Cascadia.
The list will include artists’ names and contact information “so that our community can support them directly through future bookings, visiting their websites, supporting their current projects, or liking or following them on social media,” said a Cascadia announcement.
Cascadia also is:
-Offering a series of workshops and music appreciation classes online.
-Working on projects for orchestra and chorale members to share music until they can meet safely in person.
“We are investing in recording equipment to make it easier for us to share videos through our social media and on our website,” said the group.
Information about participating is at cascadiamv@gmail.com.
