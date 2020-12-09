OMAK – Decorated trees and other holiday goodies will go out this week to care and medical facilities around north central Washington.
Country Financial agents are joining with 12 Tribes casinos in the Trees4Joy effort.
A curbside package, including a tree and “Joy” throw pillow, is scheduled for delivery at 10 a.m. today, Dec. 9, to Apple Springs Senior Living, 1001 Senna St.
At noon, a similar package will be delivered to the Colville Tribal Convalescent Center, 1 Convalescent Center Blvd., Nespelem.
“The Trees4Joy have been carefully tailored to the recipient’s needs and designed to reflect the organization,” said an announcement from the agents and 12 Tribes, which has casinos in Omak, Manson and Coulee Dam. The project “is a way to spread holiday cheer to those who might need it the most this year.”
The Apple Springs tree carries the theme “Peppermint Dreams,” and features red, white and peppermint colored ornaments. Peppermint and chocolate candy, a blanket and 12 Tribes souvenir items will be included.
“Lucky Christmas” is the theme for the tribal convalescent center tree. Its decorations are green, gold and light green. Included with the package are gaming coupons and other 12 Tribes items.
Trees also will be given to Confluence Health, Wenatchee Valley Humane Society and The Wellness Place, all in Wenatchee, and Heritage Heights, Chelan.
The trees may be viewed online at www.jbemarketinggroup.com/trees4joy, on YouTube at the jbemarketinggroup channel, Facebook at trees4JOY or Instagram at trees4JOY.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.