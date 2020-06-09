OKANOGAN – Animal Foster Care Cat Shelter is offering adoptions on an appointment-only basis.
The shelter has been closed since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Volunteers have been inundated with kittens, and also has many adult cats needing homes.
During May, the shelter took in 155 cats – 31 adults and 124 kittens. Its partner shelter, NOAH in Stanwood, took 80 felines in May and another 57 the first week of June, but the shelter still has lots of cats, say volunteers.
“We so appreciate our partner NOAH,” said the group. “We would not be able to help so many cats in the county and surrounding area without their help.”
All the cats and kittens will be spayed, neutered, wormed and vaccinated.
“Kitten season is in full swing,” said Animal Foster Care, which helps cats from Bridgeport to Oroville to Electric City, the Colville Indian Reservation, Twisp and all in between.
People wanting to adopt a cat can fill out a pre-adoption form on the organization’s website, animalfostercare.org. The form can be messaged via Facebook or mailed to P.O. Box 3385, Omak, WA 98841. An appointment then will be set up.
The group also is seeking donations to replace its washing machine.
“With all the cats and laundry our washing machine is about to die,” said the group. “We do at least three to four loads of laundry a day. We do need a new one.”
Donations may be made via the group’s PayPal account or mailed.
