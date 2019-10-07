OKANOGAN – An open house is planned Saturday, Oct. 12, at The Cat House, a shelter for long-term residents of Animal Foster Care Cat Shelter.
The Cat House opened in June and is a cage-free home to long-term shelter cats that have been in the program longer than two years. It is staffed by volunteers.
The open house runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2543 N. Fourth Ave., Okanogan.
“Although some (of the cats) are still quite shy, we’ve watched many of them really open up and continue to get more and more comfortable,” said the group.
The group also will accept donations for a clothing drive to raise funds for the shelter. Clothing, linens, bedding, shoes, purses and belts will be accepted; they should be brought bagged.
Donations of supplies for the main shelter and The Cat House also will be accepted. A list of desired items is on the group’s Facebook page, Animal Foster Care Cat Shelter.
Items range from dry and pate canned cat food to kitty litter, paper towels, laundry soap and cat toys.
A private donor provides space for The Cat House, which includes an outdoor catio.
“Our shelter is not set up for, nor intended for, long-term stays,” said the group just after the house opened. “In their new space they will have the chance to live kennel-free and have booth indoor and outdoor space to explore safely.
“Our goal is still to find them their own homes and we will continue those efforts, but in the meantime, we hope this will give them a more life-enriching experience.”
The Cat House also frees up space at the shelter for cats awaiting adoption or transfer to a partner shelter in western Washington.
Since 2001, the shelter has taken in more than 10,000 cats.
As of Sept. 26, the group reported it took in 154 cats – 36 adults and 118 kittens – and sent 153 cats to the NOAH Center shelter in Stanwood. There were 25 adoptions. But at the end of August, Animal Foster Care still had 197 cats and kittens in its program, which includes the shelter, The Cat House and private homes whose residents care for sick or injured felines, new moms and tiny kittens.
The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays for adoptions. The group said volunteers are needed for all of its programs.
