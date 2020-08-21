Influx of cats, kittens continues during pandemic
OKANOGAN – The COVID-19 pandemic led to closure of the Animal Foster Care Cat Shelter to adoptions for a time, but it’s now open by appointment.
Volunteers have been busy caring for cats and never stopped taking in felines.
During June, the most recent month for which figures have been released, the shelter took in 181 cats - 38 adults and 143 kittens.
“They are coming from all over as usual,” said the group.
Twenty-one of the adults were owner relinquishments and 17 were strays. Of the kittens, 47 were owner relinquishments and 96 were strays.
“Without the help of our partner, NOAH, we would be in real trouble,” said AFC officials. The Stanwood shelter “let us transfer to them 146 cats during June.”
During the month there were 16 adoptions from the shelter, 4 Spring Coulee Road, Okanogan.
The group relies on donations to keep operating.
“Without our monthly donations we would be in trouble,” said the group. “Thank you so much for the PayPal donations and monthly donations. We could not feed and take care of all these cats without the public’s help.”
The group continues to need food, litter and money for regular and veterinary care.
“This month is no better for intake of cats,” the group said in July. “We will continue to help the cats of our area. Any help is much appreciated.”
Donations may be sent to the shelter at 4 Spring Coulee Road, Okanogan, WA 98840.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.