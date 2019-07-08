NESPELEM – This weekend’s powwow and rodeo cap the Colville Confederated Tribes’ annual July Celebration, which includes $50,000 in prize money for dancing and singing contests.
The event began July 4 and runs through July 13 at the celebration grounds at the intersection of Highway 155 and Lower Columbia River Road.
Bingo wraps up today, July 10, with rejoinings and dance warmups July 11. The rejoining session is the only time allotted for giveaways, said organizers.
Dance competition starts July 12, with categories for juniors, teens, junior adults, senior adults and golden age dancers. A singing contest also is planned.
Grand entries are set for 7 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. Sunday. All veterans will be recognized after the Saturday evening grand entry.
Committee specials include the owl dance and hand drum, plus other specials to be announced.
The open stick game tournament begins at 8 p.m. Friday and wraps up Saturday evening. Guaranteed payout is $10,000, including $4,000 for first place, $3,000 for second, $2,000 for third and $1,000 for fourth, plus added payout. A team registration fee will be charged.
A separate youth tournament, for players age 13 and younger, carries a payout of $200 for first, $150 for second, $100 for third and $50 for fourth.
Registration closes at 8 p.m. Friday.
A variety of vendors will be on site offering food, crafts and other items.
The King Mountain Indian Rodeo Association-sanctioned rodeo runs July 13-14, with grand entries at noon.
Events include saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, bull riding, women’s barrel racing, women’s breakaway roping, calf roping, steer wrestling, team roping, senior team roping, senior breakaway roping, junior breakaway roping, junior steer riding and junior barrel racing. Junior events are for competitors age 15 and younger.
Slack competition will be at 9 a.m. each day.
Non-sanctioned events include peewee barrels (age 10 and younger), wild horse race, wild colt race, horse race, novice bronc riding and mane hold.
Raffles are planned each day.
All celebration events and the rodeo are drug- and alcohol-free, organizers said.
