OMAK – A Celtic Christmas celebration is planned Sunday, Dec. 15, in the Omak Performing Arts Center, 14 S. Cedar St.
The event runs from 5-7 p.m. Admission will be charged.
The production features violin, Celtic dancing with the Seattle Irish Dance Company, Geoffrey Castle Celtic Band, guitarist and Irish tenor Dan Connolly and singer Emily McIntosh, a former Miss Kirkland.
Parents of Omak High School seniors will handle concessions for the event. The parent committee asks that senior families donate a dozen baked goods or a two-liter bottle of punch or ginger ale. Items can be dropped at 16 Fiker Road on Dec. 14.
Funds go toward a safe and sober post-graduation party.
