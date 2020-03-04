The Jam Room was the place to be last Friday night for aspiring musicians, songwriters and producers.
The program, which helps connect musicians of all skill levels to professional coaches and trainings, hosted its launch party before an appreciative audience in the Okanogan High School cafetorium.
“The response afterwards was energized, with various people coming up to discuss more,” program spokesman James Craddock said.
The Okanogan pep band, Kayla and Brogan Kelly, Rabbits with Machine Guns and J. Austin Healey were among entertainers to showcase their talents during the kick off event.
“The teen band that played at the end -Rabbits with Machine Guns- had their best performance ever, according to one of their followers,” Craddock said. “J. Austin Healey sang Elvis’s ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’ and ‘Home’ by Phillip Phillips to a big applause.”
The event also offered more than $1,000 in door prizes, including a Squire Stratocaster guitar.
“The raffle winner of the guitar was the lead singer of Rabbits with Machine Guns,” Craddock said. “His friends said that two days ago he’d been saying he wanted to learn guitar but didn’t have one. When he won, he was so excited. It was cool.”
Aside from offering a weekly place for musicians to share their latest compositions and jam, the program offers the opportunity for musicians to receive sponsorships for further promotions.
“As a result of the giveaway by D.R. Scott Instrument Repair, the mom of a 12-year-old boy from Twisp asked if he could fix her son’s guitar that was buzzing and had a few other problems,” Craddock said. “I was able to exchange a nice black acoustic Fender for his guitar while I take his broken one to Scott (Tegarden) for repairs and The Jam Room will cover his repair costs.”
Craddock said he was “blown away by it,” noting the guitar was donated by the widow of a former member of the Okanogan Valley ‘49ers, a popular Western swing band.
“She had donated several instruments to our program a few months ago and was at the launch party,” Craddock said. “Her whole thing about donating them was to help us inspire others with music.
“I was able to introduce her to the family and they swapped stories,” he said. “She ended up in tears and the young man ended up giving her a big hug. New friends were made.”
Craddock said stories like these will likely continue through the weekly Jam Room sessions.
“We received almost $300 in donations and made connections with various seasoned artists living in the Methow who have volunteered to inspire our members with special appearances and more,” he said. “Though we had some technical difficulties, the whole production was well received, and we’ll be promoting the feedback on our social channels.”
For more information on the program, see thejamroom.org.
Brock Hires is managing editor for The Chronicle. He can be reached at 509-826-1110 or via email at bhires@omakchronicle.com.
