Ask just about anyone and they will tell you being a musician — or vocalist — requires true dedication.
Dedication to practice, accepting criticism and push boundaries to reach achievements.
Nothing could be truer than when it comes to the members of Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus.
Last weekend the group hosted its first virtual concert of the season, dubbed “Music is Vital,” which featured the orchestra and chorus.
Orchestra Conductor Matt Brown welcomed the virtual audience before turning to the music.
“This summer we not only experienced the global pandemic, COVID-19, but the week of our first rehearsal, a fire ravaged through some of our communities,” he said. “In times of hardship, music provides sanctify and solace. It allows us to free our minds of worry.”
The program kicked off with the jazz-standard “In The Mood,” most notably made popular by Glenn Miller.
The piece, by Joe Garland and arranged by Paul Lavender, featured a small ensemble of orchestra members (Sarah Walker, Calvin Gorman, Bob Hougham, Derek Pulsifer and Spencer Smyth), which helped to set the tone for the rest of the program.
It featured lively solos from Hougham and Walker.
Up next was BrassWorks, a local brass ensemble, performing “Okie from Okanagan.”
The group was comprised of Kathleen Christensen and Wesley Durkee on trumpet, Chris Warren and Sealja Durkee on French horn, Sarah Walker on baritone saxophone and Calvin Gorman on trombone.
One can assume the musicians brought the virtual audience to tap their toes — at least I was.
The following piece was Canon in D, which showcased a Gorman performing four-part harmony on his trombone. His pitch and intonation were superb, especially on an instrument where it can be difficult to hone in on the precise notes.
Stephen Cockfield followed with “All of Me,” in which he performed the lever harp, oboe, English horn and vocals.
He brought rich vocals accompanied by the gentle sounds of the harp. One can only imagine the amount of time he must have spent compiling all the individual videos, let along the hours it took to learn the piece.
The solo and smaller ensembles were a delightful treat while waiting for the main feature: The full chorus and orchestra.
The chorus, under Pulsifer’s direction, included 13 members who brought a wonderful performance of “The Storm is Passing Over.” Christensen accompanied the group on the piano.
Their harmonies were rich, and the videos was well assembled.
The orchestra closed the virtual event with a performance of “Moon River” by Henry Mancini and arranged by Marty Gold.
The group was clearly well rehearsed, with several members performing multiple parts on their respective instruments.
They looked sharp, dressed in their concert attire and ready to perform. For a moment when Brown instructed them to raise their instruments, it felt just like being in the Omak Performing Arts Center.
In the future it would be nice to see all of the performers’ faces a little better, but considering this was their first time doing such a huge project, it’s understandable that it may be difficult to squeeze so many camera angles into a single screen.
Overall, the concert was well packaged and an enjoyable experience. And the best part is, one can watch it over and over! The concert can be viewed here.
The groups’ next performance will be a holiday concert Dec. 12.
Brock Hires is managing editor for The Chronicle. He can be reached at 509-826-1110 or via email at bhires@omakchronicle.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.